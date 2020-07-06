Update: This article has been updated as the reopening date has been pushed back indefinitely.

A massive indoor waterpark—the biggest one in New York—is gearing up to reopen from its COVID-19 shutdown.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark plans to reopen on Tuesday, July 14, company officials announced.

"During this period of closure, we have remained in frequent communication with local and state officials to utilize best practices in terms of social distancing and capacity expectations for our reopening," the company wrote on its website.

The waterpark in Monticello on the campus of Resorts World Catskills features many thrilling water attractions, including waterslides, a FlowRider surf simulator, a lazy river, a kid’s activity pool and a multi-level play structure with slides. An indoor entertainment center has an arcade, mini-bowling, a ropes course, multiple restaurants and bars, a spa and more.

Reducing the resort capacity until it is safe and practical to welcome additional guests.

All associates and guests are required to wear protective facial coverings in public areas at all times, including the waterpark.

Associates will provide food and beverage service at restaurants and eateries which previously operated as self-service.

Signs and guidance will be located throughout the resort for social distancing. Where determined social distancing cannot be maintained, these amenities will remain temporarily closed (Carabiners, Amazequest).

Physical distancing initiatives will be implemented for safe queuing of all attractions.

EPA approved chemicals are used and safety protocols meet or exceed industry standards.

Chairs and loungers will be sanitized frequently.

Each lifeguard will be assigned their own rescue tube.

Tube, rafts and body boards will be sanitized frequently.

Cabanas will be thoroughly sanitized between guests.

Towels will be self service.

Arcade games will be sanitized frequently.

Sanitizer wipes will be readily available at designated locations.

Attractions will be sanitized after each use.

Guest Suite Sanitation: EPA-approved sanitation chemicals will be used in guest suites prior to guest's arrival.

8-Point High-Touch Cleaning: A checklist of frequently touched areas in each guest suite will be maintained in order to ensure that they receive extra disinfection.

Reduced Guest Suite Access: Employees will not enter guest suites for stay over housekeeping service and preventive maintenance unless requested or an emergency exists.

Frequent Use Amenities: High touch guest suite items which have been removed as a precaution include pens, pads, magazines, glasses and decorative items. Disposable glassware replacements will be provided.

Linen & Towel Reuse Programs: Guests have the option to use their towels more than once, reducing contact and increasing water and energy conservation.

Public Area Cleanliness: Peroxide Multi-Surface Cleaner and disinfectant will be used on all high-touch surfaces resort wide with increased scheduling of associate rotations in all high contact locations: lobby, elevators, public restrooms, door handles and luggage carts.

PPE: Protective Personal Equipment is required for all employees to protect both them and others.

Social Distancing: Minimized contact with other associates while in work areas, and staying six feet apart is always encouraged.

Safer At Home: If an employee is not feeling well, or is showing any symptoms from temperature checks, or if they have a family member sick at home, they are asked to stay home from work.

Sharing Safety: If a guest needs sanitizer, wipes or facial coverings our employees will be happy to provide them.

Company officials say they worked with federal, state and local agencies to adopt new guidelines which include:

On Monday around 2 p.m., shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Hudson Valley was entering Phase 4, the company said the reopening date is now pending.

"Our New York State Mid-Hudson region Phase IV guidance of amusement/recreation facilities remains pending at this time. This new guidance information is a requirement for the planning and scheduling of a new reopening date of The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. A new date will be published upon receipt of additional New York State guidance," the company said.

The resort and waterpark feature a two-acre four-season waterpark and 324 hotel rooms. When building the waterpark, officials said it will be the biggest indoor waterpark in New York.