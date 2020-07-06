Cuomo: ‘We Don’t Yet Know’ if New York Schools Will Reopen

The waiting on a decision about school in the fall continues.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State officials directed all 700 school districts to come up with a plan to reopen. However, Cuomo said there is no decision on if schools will reopen in September.

"We would like to. We want kids back in school for a number of reasons. But we're not going to send kids back to school until we know it's safe," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said movie theaters, gyms, casinos and malls will remain closed and the New York State Fair will be canceled.

Cuomo said 54,328 coronavirus tests were performed on Sunday. 518 tests came back positive or 0.95 percent. Total hospitalizations fell to 817. Nine New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday.

"When NY’s phased reopening began, the goal was to avoid an uptick," he tweeted. "What is happening now is even better: Our numbers continue to go down. This is great news. But it’s up to ALL New Yorkers to keep this progress going."

Cuomo also announced the Hudson Valley has been cleared to enter Phase 4 of the reopening process on Tuesday.

