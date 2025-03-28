New York State Police report that they have arrested a man following a dispute that involved a shotgun Tuesday night. Officials say that the armed suspect then barricaded himself indoors and would not respond to any police contact.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including 2nd degree menacing, according to a police report. But what stands out about this recent incident, is that officials say the entire dispute began over a notice requesting payment.

New York State Man Allegedly Threatened Person With Shotgun Over Bill

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 25, at about 10:20 PM, troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute that occurred at a residence in the town of Elbridge in Onondaga County.

The initial investigation determined that a 64-year-old man from of threatened a victim with a shotgun following a dispute over a utility bill. Troopers report that after they arrived at the residence, the man barricaded himself inside and did not respond to any efforts to contact him.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Hid Meth Inside Bag of Cheetos

Police say that the standoff would go on for hours. Finally, right after 3 AM, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The suspect was charged with menacing 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon 4th degree, which are both class A misdemeanors. The suspect was processed and transported to the Onondaga County Central Arraignment Part Court for arraignment.

See Also: New York State Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man After 10-Hour Standoff

New York State Police report that they obtained a search warrant and recovered two shotguns and a rifle from the suspect's residence.