Man Accused of Robbing Busy Route 9 Gas Station With Gun
A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a busy Route 9 gas station in Poughkeepsie.
Police are accusing Michael W. Morris of holding up the Chestnut Mobil gas station on Route 9 South near Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie. Just after 7am on May 23, Morris allegedly walked into the gas station and presented an employee with a note stating he had a weapon. Town of Poughkeepsie Police says Morris made away with approximately $380 in cash.
After the robbery, a description of the man was given to police. After an investigation, officers arrested Morris in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The 30-year-old man was charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree, a felony. Morris is scheduled to appear in court at the end of June.
