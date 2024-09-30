Over the last four months, members of Orange County law enforcement have been in the midst of working a major narcotics investigation. The investigation brought investigators to the city of Port Jervis with the goal being to to disrupt the major narcotics operation affecting the city and surrounding areas.

Operation Final Blow

This operation carried out by law enforcement was titled Operation: Final Blow. Not only did law enforcement prioritize areas around Port Jervis but also in Pennsylvania, particularly in Pike County.

The Orange County Drug Task Force, the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Pike County Criminal Investigations Division of the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office all were instrumental in this operation as well as other local and Federal authorities.

Law enforcement was issued the usage of "court ordered eavesdropping" as well as seventeen (17) search warrants in their investigation. When those search warrants were executed, it resulted in the seizure of...

approximately two kilograms of cocaine

74 grams of heroin

165 grams of fentanyl

1,600 ecstasy pills

235 pills containing oxycodone

seven illegally possessed firearms

$153,690

Eleven automobiles

four motorcycles

two ATVs

Major Trafficker Plea Deal

During the investigation a suspect was also arrested. That suspect was identified as 49-year old Andrew Mitchell of Chester. Mitchell was also known by the name "Loc".

This brings us to present day where on Friday September 27, 2024, it was announced by the Orange County District Attorney's Office that Mitchell had agreed to a plea deal. According to the press release from the District Attorney's Office Mitchell admitted during the plea proceedings that...

he sold, on one or more occasions within six months or less, cocaine, and the proceeds collected or due from such sale or sales had a total aggregate value of seventy-five thousand dollars ($75,000) or more.

The press release then goes on to state that according to the plea agreement, the People will recommend that Mitchell be sentenced to thirteen (13) years in prison to be followed by five (5) years post-release supervision.

As part of the disposition, Mitchell will also forfeit two luxury vehicles as proceeds or instrumentalities of his crimes. Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on December 6, 2024.

The press release concluded with Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, further emphasizing that his office's focus on the investigation and prosecution of high-ranking drug dealers who spread their poison in Orange County.

