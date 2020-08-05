Major Road Closures Throughout Hudson Valley on Wednesday Morning

Tuesday's tropical storm has brought down trees and power lines throughout the region, causing roads to remain closed on Wednesday.

Many local roads continue to be shut down since yesterday's storm. Some neighborhoods are also cut off from traffic as crews continue to work on restoring power and removing trees and branches.

According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, there are also some major roadways that are shut down. Route 44 is completely closed in both directions from the Taconic to Route 82 in Pleasant Valley. Downed trees are causing a similar situation on Route 55 from Pleasant Ridge Rd. to 292 and Old Route 55.

More trees are responsible for the closure of 52 from Hosner Mountain Rd to the Taconic. Major highways like the Taconic, I-84 and the Thruway, however, are all back up and running.

For those who are taking mass transit, Metro-North has announced that the Hudson line has been reduced to a weekend schedule, as well as part of the Harlem line.

For live traffic updates and notifications throughout the morning, be sure to download the free WPDH app: