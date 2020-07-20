Major Changes Coming to all New York Taco Bells

Many New Yorkers are disappointed Taco Bell is removing a number of fan-favorite menu items.

On Friday, Taco Bell confirmed the company is "simplifying" its menu and removing a number of "old favorites."

"Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu. This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. We want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members, while simultaneously opening up opportunities for even more innovation," the company wrote in a press release.

The following items are leaving Taco Bell next month:

Tacos

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast

Mini Skillet Bowl

"While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop. Since the start of COVID, we’ve made changes at the restaurant level with the safety of our Team Members and guests as our top priority, but we didn’t just stop there. Our new normal has also transformed the way we look at innovation and product testing at our global headquarters. What was once an “all hands on deck” approach in our famous test kitchen has switched to virtual brainstorms and kitchen simulations. Our teams have shifted from in-person focus groups to contactless drive-thru tastings. We’ve learned to adapt to ensure Taco Bell’s long history of innovation never stops," Taco Bell said.

Officials say the change will bring a "more efficient Taco Bell experience."

"While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited-time basis," Taco Bell said.

Taco Bell has many locations in the Hudson Valley, including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Monroe, Chester, Middletown, Ellenville, Kingston, Monticello, West Haverstraw, Yorktown Heights, Nanuet, West Nyack and White Plains.