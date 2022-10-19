Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is getting ready to celebrate 18 years with a big party on Friday.

Mahoney's has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and with families alike. Winner of the 2021 Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town but also known for its nightlife, always popping with weekly events.

Mahoney's has always been a great spot, with many memories of hosting radio station events throughout the years along with holiday parties. Emmett Woods and the crew always make you feel at home.

WPDH crew at at station event at Mahoney's years ago.

Mahoney's also home to Laugh It Up Comedy Club

Artie Lange at Laugh It Up in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Mahoney's has also been home to Laugh It Up Comedy Club, a great comedy venue run by comedian Daniel McRitchie. They have hosted countless shows over the years featuring comedy legends like Artie Lange, Gilbert Gottfried, Jackie "The Jokeman" Martling, and Doug Stanhope just to name a few. The comedy club is currently run by Kal Getter. Many a fun time catching great comedy shows over the years at Laugh It Up.

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse 18-Year Anniversary Party

Mahoney's invites everyone out to a special 18-year anniversary party and fundraiser event this Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 pm for the Special Olympics.

A $10 donation at the door will get you a free drink ticket, raffle ticket, and live music from the Hudson Valley band STEEL. Steel is a powerhouse trio featuring Paul Gilroy, Steve Mulvaney and Rick Gilroy that plays classic rock from the 1960s to current favorites.

Get out this weekend and celebrate a Poughkeepsie area treasure, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse as they celebrate 18 years. A big congrats to Emmett Woods and the crew on their anniversary, and cheers to many more.