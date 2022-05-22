Unbelievable views, soaring ceilings, and a movie theater are just the beginning in this Saugerties, NY home and the next stop in our million-dollar home tour of the Hudson Valley. It may not have a secret tunnel like this Kingston, NY castle, or a helipad like the $45-million mansion in Hyde Park, but take one look at this Ulster County cabin and you'll want to move right in.

Luxury Cabin in Saugerties, NY

At just over $2.2 million, this home is the most expensive piece of real estate currently for sale in Saugerties, NY, and it's easy to see why. Tucked away on almost 60 acres of land, the vaulted ceilings and massive windows beautifully showcase the gorgeous property and the priceless views of the Hudson Valley mountains beyond. There's even a "cupola" on the very top of the home, offering 360° views your surroundings.

Ski and Snowboard Cabin in Ulster County, NY

The location is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, too. Not only are there tons of outdoor exploration opportunities on the property itself, including a pond, but it's smack-dab in the middle of Hudson Valley ski country. Take the short drive to Windham of Belleayre if you want, but with the wraparound porch, stunning living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and screening room with massive reclining chairs (and a neighboring pool table), why would you want to leave?

Check out more photos of this home below and see exactly how magical (and luxurious) this home really is. And keep scrolling to check out that castle with a secret tunnel I was talking about earlier!

The Most Expensive House for Sale in Saugerties, NY Check out this gorgeous luxury cabin in Saugerties, NY on nearly 60 acres!