Lower Hudson Valley Park Hosts Summer Music Series

If live music was one of the things you were really missing during the global pandemic, you’ll be happy to know that many Hudson Valley communities are making up for lost time, or music as the case may be. There have been several Hudson Valley parks announcing live music this summer, and here is another one to add to the list.

Charles Point Park on John Walsh Blvd. in Peekskill has announced their Feel Good Music Series, which will feature concerts paired with cool educational workshops. The series will be held every other Saturday from June through Aug., and will feature a variety of musical styles from artist throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond.

The kick off will be on Saturday, June 12 with an all day event featuring the Westchester Ballet Company and The Dance Conservatory from 10AM - 4PM, followed by the Ingred Jensen and Alex Smith Quartet at 5:30PM. On June 26 there will be a community mural project at 11AM followed by the music of Cuarteto Guataca at 2PM. On July 10, take a Zumba class at 11AM and enjoy live music with Sirintip. On July 24, the day starts out with a jazz workshop and concert with the Ray Blue Quartet at noon, and a concert featuring Richie Goods and the Goods Project at 3PM. There will be a community open mic at 11AM and a concert with Willerm Delisfort on Aug. 7, and the series wraps up on Aug. 21 with a hoop dance class at 11AM and the music of Kristina Koller at 2.

All programs and concerts are free and open to the public. Rain dates will be the Sunday following the scheduled performance. For more information about the Feel Good Music Series at Charles Point Park in Peekskill including directions, visit the website.

9 Reason We Love Farm Fresh Strawberries It is almost Strawberry season in the Hudson Valley. Local farms will be offering fresh strawberries and some will even have Pick-Your-Own. New Paltz, Gardiner, Montgomery, Fishkill and all over the Hudson Valley we are just weeks away from making these delicious foods with Hudson Valley Farm Fresh Strawberries.

Tour New York Renaissance Faire The New York Renaissance Faire is one of the Hudson Valley's most favorite Summer traditions. The excitement can not be captured in pictures but these photos will at least give you some idea of what to expect. Lords, Ladies and merriment of all kinds awaits for the person who attends this festival of fun and frolic as you can see in these photos taken by Hudson Valley photographer Chuck Merrihew.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.