Lotto Ticket ‘Vax and Scratch’ Program Extended in Hudson Valley

We've been hearing a lot about incentive programs and offers to help motivate people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Everything from free beer and donuts to free tuition, and really, everything in between.

Towards the end of May we learned about the 'Vax and Scratch' program - an incentive that provides free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over for getting vaccinated. The lotto ticket is valued at $20, will be provided to any 18+ year old who receives their first dose of Pfizer, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at designated state mass vaccination locations.

Governor Cuomo, in an announcement on June 5th, shared that the program would now be extended through Friday, June 11th, and reminded New Yorkers that the ten mass vaccination locations are open for walk-in appointments.

According to Cuomo,

A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19. This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.

Prizes for the lottery tickets provided for the 'Vax and Scratch' program range from $20 to a whopping $5 million grand prize payout.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the mass vaccinations sites are located at SUNY Orange (9 East Conkling Ave in Middletown) and the Ulster Fairgrounds (249 Libertyville Rd in New Paltz). Other statewide mass vaccination sites can be found here.

Back at the end of April, Governor Cuomo announced that all state mass vaccination sites would be open for walk-in appointments in an effort to make it easier for all New Yorkers to receive the vaccine.

