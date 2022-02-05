Police: 3 NY Women With Felony Charges Because of Fake Vax Cards

The Westchester County District Attorney has said, via a press release, that they have charged three women (who happen to be a mother and two daughters) with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a felony.

The mother, who currently works as a nurse employed at a nursing home, and the two daughters who both had applied for work at the same nursing home, all provided fraudulent vaccination cards to the employer or potential employer, to satisfy the New York State requirement that all health care workers must be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

“People who create fraudulent vaccination cards and pretend to be vaccinated to enter workplaces, businesses or facilities, particularly ones with vulnerable populations, are putting others at increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19. Making, possessing, purchasing or selling fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccinations Record Cards is a crime and those with knowledge of anyone breaking the law are encouraged to contact my office at (914) 995-TIPS.”

All three of the accused will have their day in Courtland Manor Court in March of 2022. Just a reminder, all persons are presumed innocent until their day in court.

