We have been hearing about all sorts of incentive programs across the state for the past few months. People have various reasons as to why they are concerned about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and a recent study by QuoteWizard by LendingTree cited worries about effectiveness, side effects, and not trusting the government as some of the main reason that New Yorkers, specifically, aren't yet vaccinated.

Well, a new vaccination incentive program that is being introduced in New York state, targeting a very specific group of residents, has an interesting incentive motive to get the shot.

The New York State Department of Corrections an Community Supervision is introducing a meal based incentive program to get inmates vaccinated against COVID-19. Such 'specialty' food items like pizza, holiday themed meals and even McDonald's have been presented as reward options for those who get vaccinated by December 8th.

Newsweek reported that according to a press release issued to inmates on Wednesday, October 20th, there will be a $10 spending cap per individual on the reward meals, and

This incentive program will include a pared down menu, such as pizza or McDonald’s, from a local vendor in your area, but must also include a non-pork item, which will be decided by the facility, after consulting with the incarcerated liaison committee

It was also reported by the New York Post that less than 50% (49.9%) of the total inmate population statewide, 15,851 individuals have received at least one shot as of Monday October 18th. The hope is to increase the total vaccination rate an additional 10%.

The memo indicated October 28th as a date for inmates to inform staff of their decision to receive a vaccine, and then clinics will be scheduled and then the plan for reward meals would follow.

