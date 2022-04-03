How To Get Your Valuable and Lost Items Back From Metro-North
So it has been a while since you took a train into or out of New York City, have you forgotten about doing something small like checking your surroundings before you get off the train?
Have you ever left something of value, be it monetary or sentimental, on the train?
What do you do if you leave something behind on Metro-North?
Well, first thing, don't feel bad about accidentally leaving something behind on the train, you are not alone. According to mta.info, more than 20,000 items are left behind by travelers over the course of a year.
So what is the first step to do when you want to attempt to get that item back from Metro-North?
While there is no guarantee that you will actually get your item back, if you do what Metro-North asks of all persons who are in your situation, there is a bit of hope for you.
While Metro-North cannot radio the train to see if your item is on it, what can they do?
The first step would be to go ahead and fill out an online report, giving as much information as possible about your item, the time left on the train, the day, and even the train number.
How long can this potential search take place, the 'looking for your missing item?'
You can expect the investigation into your lost item to take 7 to 10 business days and if your item is located, you will be contacted by Metro-North as to where you can come to pick the item up. Best of luck in your search. Next time, take a minute to look around your seat before you get off the train.