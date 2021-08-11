Looking Back at Woodstock ’94 With Rare Photos From Saugerties
This week marks the 27th anniversary of the Woodstock '94 Festival in Saugerties.
If you were there you remember the mud, music and mayhem of that historic weekend. For those who didn't experience this once-in-a-lifetime concert, these rare photographs will give you just a taste of what it was like to be in the audience and backstage at Woodstock '94.
Remembering Woodstock '94 in Pictures
A collection of 35mm photographs taken at the Woodstock '94 concert shows what it was like to be in the crowd and backstage at this historic Hudson Valley event.