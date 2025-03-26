New York Weatherman ‘Stepping Away’ After Medical Emergency

A popular New York weatherman is off the air after experiencing a scary medical emergency just minutes before giving the forecast.

You may have noticed that CBS 2's meteorologist has been missing. Lonnie Quinn has officially "stepped away" from his job presenting the weather after sustaining an injury that turned out to be more serious than he first thought.

According to Quinn, the weatherman hit his head incredibly hard and suffered a concussion. After being checked out by doctors, he returned to work unaware that the damage was worse than he thought.

While speaking about his decision to take a hiatus from work, Quinn shared details of a scary incident that happened right before he was to present the weather on air. The meteorologist says he was just minutes away from going live when he completely lost vision in one of his eyes. Unaware of what was happening to him, he bailed on the forecast and was urged by producers to go directly to the hospital.

Quinn says that his vision quickly returned, but he still decided to follow his coworkers' advice and immediately seek medical attention. Brain scans showed that the weatherman was still recovering from the hit to his head and was ordered to take time off to recover.

Originally, Qinn was put on a half-day schedule, but soon realized that he needed to step away for a few weeks to heal.

It's unclear when Lonnie Quinn will return to the airwaves, but the good news is that he is expected to fully recover with proper rest.

