Does the Hudson Valley Want Longer Happy Hours?

Many studies have shown that Americans are drinking more over the past few years. And now, many across the Hudson Valley and the rest of the country want Happy Hour to be extended. One of the reasons? Making up for all the lost time from the many of the COVID restrictions and shutdowns. And as we approach summer, more people want to get out and go do something.

When and Where do People Want to Drink?

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people across the country over 21 on behalf of Bevy Long Drink and found that many want a longer Happy Hour. Around 38% of those polled want Happy Hour extended to three hours instead of the traditional two. The New York Post says that with many Americans going back to the office on a daily basis, you can expect bars and restaurants to be more full after hours.

The most popular day to go to the bar after work may surprise you though. Many polled would prefer to meet friends or coworkers for drinks on a Tuesday, according to the Post.

You Might Want to Avoid These Towns if You're Drinking

Kind of hard to believe there are still towns that hold on to old Prohibition-era laws in the year 2022. But they still do exist in some areas across the state. According to a state database's last update, there are at least seven towns in New York state that are still completely dry. You might need Google Maps open to actually find some of these towns, for they are pretty small.

A New York Town Repeals An 86-Year-Old Law

One town outside of Albany only repealed its dry laws as recently as November 2019. The Washington County town of Argyle finally voted that year to repeal an alcohol ban that stretched all the way back to 1933. That wasn't even their first attempt to repeal the old law either. Residents in Argyle had previously attempted to repeal the ban 11 separate times, with the most recent vote before 2019 back in 2000. For many years, the town of 3,700 sold no alcohol in any of its stores, restaurants, or bars. Nothing.

New York's Dry Towns

So where are the other dry towns? The database lists the towns of Caneadea, Clymer, Lapeer, Orwell, Fremont, and Jasper as being completely dry. The town of Berkshire is also still listed, though Syracuse.com says that they may have loosened some of its laws in recent years. The database also lists about 45 other towns that have partial bans (or, partially dry), where alcohol may be served at restaurants, but perhaps not sold in stores, or vice versa.

The last town to overturn a complete ban was actually Neversink in 2015.