Long-Time Kingston New Year’s Day Tradition Is Back for 2022

There are just a few days left in 2021, and once again there are people who can’t wait to celebrate a new year because this past one was pretty tough. I think we’re all hoping for a happier, healthier, and more harmonious 2022. So, how are you planning to ring in the New Year? Will you be celebrating its newness and promise on New Year’s Day or will you be nursing a hangover? If you’re the type of person who would like to be out and about on Jan. 1, there is something going on in Kingston that may interest you.

Once again, Kingston will be celebrating New Year’s Day with the Day 1 Walk. What is the Day 1 Walk all about? It's one of the coolest traditions ever. It’s about community and celebration. It’s not a race, it’s not political, it’s not a protest or a march. It’s simply a walk. A walk where you get to know other walkers. A chance to start the year from a unified place. No competition, no disagreements, just a community coming together to celebrate. And that sounds like a perfect way to ring in 2022.

The Day 1 Walk begins at Dietz Stadium in Kingston at 1PM. Which means you can sleep late after your New Year’s Eve celebration and still be part of the walk. There is something very refreshing about a community getting together for nothing more than a simple walk. No time limits, no speed limits. Just a walk with friends and neighbors, both new and old. What a great concept.

