Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley

A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week.

Drowning on the Delaware River in Sullivan County, New York

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., New York State troopers from the Liberty barracks responded to Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland for a report of a possible drowning.

Divers and boaters searched the river for about six hours. Officials called the situation "tragic" adding the "task" was finished after a six-hour search.

The National Park Service later confirmed a person from Flanders, New York died. The person was swimming with a group of family and friends in the river.

Flanders, New York Resident Drowns in Delaware River

New York State confirmed the man died. 47-year-old Ricardo Ismalej Xujar from Flanders, New York was at the campground with family and friends for the holiday weekend. He entered the river at approximately 1:30 p.m. and attempted to swim across but during his swim he became fatigued, went under the water, and did not resurface, police say.

Xujar was located at approximately 6:43 p.m. and was pronounced deceased by a Town of Highland Ambulance Paramedic.

"This has been a tragic couple of weeks for sure. We are fortunate to work alongside so many dedicated "Volunteers" that show such great professionalism and dedication to helping others," the White Lake Fire Company said. "These divers were persistent and got the task done. The river is absolutely beautiful but also very powerful. PLEASE WEAR A LIFE JACKET."

The Yulan Fire Department and White Lake Fire Company were joined alongside boats from Highland Lake, Lumberland, Sparrowbush, and the National Park Service. Port Jervis and Matamoras boats stood by the shoreline. The divers consisted of a joint group from Sullivan County, Orange County Battalion 8 Dive team and Matamoras PA divers.

"The teamwork was awesome to witness," the White Lake Fire Company stated.

Two "amazing" rescue dogs also helped minimize the search area for the divers, officials say.

This marks the second drowning in the Delaware River in the Hudson Valley in one week.

New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, 22-year-old Brian J. Ordenia-Flores, from Richmond Hill, New York, was rafting on the Delaware River with family and friends. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the family tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.

Flores attempted to swim to an island in the middle of the river when he became fatigued and was caught in the current and began to drift down the river, according to New York State Police.

Queens, New York Man Drowns In Barryville, New York

Flores was not wearing a life jacket, according to the National Park Service.

