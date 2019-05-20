Local Student and Father Both in Need of Kidney Transplants

A former firefighter and his son are both in need of a kidney donation.

CBS New York recently spoke with James Cancro Sr. and his 20-year-old son, Jimmy. The pair are both battling the same genetic kidney disease and are in need of a living donor.

James was a firefighter for 26 years until his failing health forced him to retire. His son, Jimmy, was a sophomore at SUNY New Paltz until his dialysis treatments made it too hard for him to focus on his studies. The former eagle scout is hoping to return to school so he can pursue his dream of becoming a biology teacher.

With both father and son in desperate need of a kidney, the family has put the word out in hopes of finding a match. James Sr. already had one kidney rejected, and is hoping that the next transplant will work. His wife says that she is doing her best to keep both her husband and son healthy and still keep spirits up for Jimmy's two younger siblings.

If there is someone willing to help the family with a kidney donation they can contact Westchester Medical Center’s transplant coordinator at (914) 493-7864, or visit the transplant center's website at WestchesterMedicalCenter.com/transplant.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: