During the summer, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the county would be receiving 57 million dollars in one-time funding through the Federal Government's American Rescue Plan (ARP) through what is called the Learn, Play Create grant program. The County Executive's initiative, called 'Dutchess Invests,' prioritizes programs in the area that would benefit from assistance after being deprived from fundraising or participation due to COVID-19.

Just this week, it was announced that two local sports leagues would be the beneficiaries of some of those funds for their programs. Both the Town of Poughkeepsie Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball League, and the Town of Poughkeepsie Soccer Club have each received $20,000 from the Learn, Play, Create grant.

In a post from County Legislator Tom Keith on Facebook, it was announced that with regard to the Town of Poughkeepsie Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth baseball league funds would be allocated to:

affordable, Safe and Enriching Baseball for Kids – Discounted fees; purchase backstop nets to prevent balls from leaving the field into spectator seating; renovate pitching mounds; discounted/free clinics for players; resurfacing of batting cages for team and family use.

When it comes to the Town of Poughkeepsie Soccer Club, which teaches valuable lessons on teamwork, winning/losing, and physical fitness, County Legislator Keith shared the following: funding is for Equipment, Uniforms and Training – Purchase needed equipment, including goalie nets, cones, and balls, as well as athletics uniforms; provide trainers to improve skills of coaches and players.

To see more information about where other funds from the Learn, Play, Create grant will be allocated, click here

