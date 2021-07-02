Local Police Officers Receive Sweet Treat from HBO Movie Crew

You've heard it a lot lately - Holywood on the Hudson.

There have been so many announcements recently about film and tv crews working in the Hudson Valley, not to mention the amount of celebrity sightings in the area as a result of local filming.

Poughkeepsie has been a hot spot for HBO over the past few weeks. Crews were filming in Mid-June for a Mindy Kaling HBO series near Vassar College right on Raymond Avenue. Residents had been made aware of road closures and local law enforcement were on the scene to help direct traffic.

Well, fast forward to this past week, HBO was once again filming in the area with the help of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. With temps pushing 100 degrees multiple days this past week, even police officers deserve something to help cool them down.

In a facebook post from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department on Friday, July 2nd, we learned that the HBO film crews that were working in the Town of Poughkeepsie this past week treated Sergeant Ferrine and Lieutenant Barry to some ice cream as a thanks for assisting with traffic control and safety on a hot day.

Photo Credit: Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

The caption read 'who doesn't love ice cream in the summer?'

In speaking with Community Policing for the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, they shared that the ice cream treat was a nice gesture from HBO.

Earlier in June, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department introduced us to their newest K9, Taya.

Meet the Town of Poughkeepsie's Newest K9, Taya