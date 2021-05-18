Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again.

Back in March, it was reported that HBO was coming back to town to film a new star-studded show in the Hudson Valley. The show is called The White House Plumbers and according to HV Post, the project is based on the true story about how President Nixon’s "own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect."

The White House Plumbers stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt, and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and will film in Newburgh, Kingston and Poughkeepsie.

Actors and actresses can't stay on set all day, so of course, they're going to explore the beautiful Hudson Valley. We don't blame them. Mr. Harrelson decided to check out Main Street in Beacon on Monday, May 17th.

Harrelson made a stop at the popular locally sourced, plant-based, vegan cafe, Végétalien. We reached out to Végétalien and they tell us that Harrelson came into the store and ended up chatting with, Végétalien owner, Moises.

Moise said he and Harrelson talked about "the benefits of going vegan " and how much better it made them feel. Moise added that they spoke about "how being vegan isn’t just about changing what you eat but also about changing your lifestyle for the better."

Végétalien has been in Beacon since 2017 and is known to make a delicious vegan BLT with their homemade "bacon."

Main Street in Beacon is filled with vegan and plant-based options. Along with Végétalien, there is The Vegan Stuff ice cream shop and Peaceful Provisions Donut Shop.

Maybe you'll see Woody Harrelson checking out one of those vegan options next time he's exploring the Hudson Valley.

