Local Brewery Re-Releases Sold Out Social Distancing Beer

Drinkers have another chance to get their hands on the popular IPA with a racy name that sold out in record time.

When Cousins Ale Works in Wappingers Falls completely sold out of their newest beer in just two days they knew they had a hit on their hands. Brewer Aaron Browne wanted to help promote social distancing while having some fun, so he whipped up the recipe for a New England style IPA and called it "Citra Ass at Home."

The brew gets its name from the Citra hops that's used to bring all that flavor into the beer with very little bitterness. The result is a juicy IPA filled with flavors of tropical fruit, citrus and mango. Unfortunately, many people were left unable to even taste Citra Ass at Home because every drop was gobbled up before most drinkers even knew it was available. Luckily, you now have another chance at grabbing a four-pack of this highly sought after beer.

Citra Ass at Home will be released for the second time on May 28. Reservations are being made right now on the brewery's Facebook page for pickup. It's expected that the IPA will sell out quickly, so it's strongly suggested to reserve your order before stopping by to grab some.

Cousins Ale Works on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls was named favorite brewery by the WPDH listeners during Boris & Robyn Show's 2019 Battle of the Best competition.

