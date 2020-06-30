Live Music at Millbrook Bandshell

It's been a long spring. We've been cooped up, locked down, isolated and quarantined. And it's worked well. But we're all a little itchy to get out, but we want to do it safely. Here's a great way to enjoy some live music where it's easy to socially distance.

The Big Band Sound 20-piece jazz orchestra will be performing on Saturday, July 25 at the Millbrook Bandshell at 6PM. The bandshell is located just east of the center of the Village of Millbrook, at 3323 Franklin Avenue. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and masks. Admission is free.

For all 2020 outdoor events, masks are required for when you arrive, walk around the venue, and depart, but are not required as you watch the performance. Also, please sit apart from other groups at a social distance of at least six feet. The Big Band Sound will also be performing safely distanced from each other.

For more information about the Big Band Sound concert in Millbrook, and to check back in the event of rain, check out their facebook page.

