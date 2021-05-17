The famous Royal Tenenbaum house from the Wes Anderson film is on the market for the first time in 22 years.

The Royal Tenenbaum's house is unique in that the exteriors and interiors for the film were both filmed in the building. Most of the time the exterior shots are of the location, but the interior shooting is done on a sound stage with a set. Apparently Wes Anderson, the writer and director of the film "The Royal Tenenbaums" found the house himself while driving around with a friend.

"The Royal Tenenbaums" had a huge all-star cast that included Gene Hackman, Owen Wison, Luke Wilson, Bill Murry, and Danny Glover. Although it wasn't a huge blockbuster movie, only making $72 million at the box office it's Wes Anderson's most successful movie to date.

The house is truly a spectacular home that was built in 1899 with over 6000 square feet of living space and 6 bedrooms. Check out the gallery and see if you recognize any locations from the film.

The Royal Tennenbaums House Is On Market

New York Victorian House For Sale Has A Creepy History