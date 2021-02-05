Live Like a God in This Greek Inspired Esopus Mansion
This Hudson Valley mansion was built for the Greek gods and goddesses.
Our region is no stranger to gorgeous homes and stunning estates. There's a decadent mansion for sale in Chester that has a helipad and private beach. The former estate of Paul Sr. from Orange County Choppers is up for sale. And now, there's a mansion built for gods for sale in Ulster County. Check out the full listing here. If you have $5.5 million, it could be yours. Take a look at the pictures below.
