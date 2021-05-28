Little Free Pantries Bring Kindness to The Hudson Valley

We have all heard of food pantries and soup kitchens, but have you ever heard of Little Free Pantries? I have noticed them in the past few weeks here in the Hudson Valley. It may be because I have my windows down while I am cruising around and taking an extra look at things.

They look like those Little Free libraries that allows anyone to donate books into the space and others can grab what they want. Essentially, this is what the Little Free Pantries are like as well.

What a beautiful idea this has become, to have a little space where folks can drop off nonperishable goods for others to take home with them. I like the idea behind this because it is also anonymous for both parties.

Little Free Pantries if not an organization or nonprofit but rather so just neighbors within the community that add in their compassion and generosity to make life easier for others. This idea was thought of by Jessica McClard who started this movement in 2016.

After Jessica’s start, a women ministry joined in on this act of kindness and by the end of summer of 2016, this idea went global.

Now in 2021, you can drop off good items or pick them up. This idea has set such a good example of how easy it is to make a difference in someone life and it ripples out into the world. May we continue to put out caring and compassion into the world. Let’s never stop helping one another out.

You can make a donation here.

Find out more information here.

To visit the complete map of the Little Free Pantries, click here.

Have you ever seen one of these before? Have you ever donated food for this idea? Share with us below.