There Are Now Little Debbie Scented Candles

This is a way to make a Little Debbie house a home.

I am not the decorator in my house. My wife loves to buy new décor and furniture for our house. She brags every time she brings home a scented candle. She will bring home abut 4 at a time and make me smell each of them and ask me what I think. I usually have no interest at all in buying candles but I think that is about to change.

There are now candles that smell like Little Debbie snack cakes. Little Debbie teamed up with Goose Creek Candle Co. to create some of the most delicious smelling candles on the planet.

The website shows several favorite snack cake scents available incuding Oatmeal Creme Pies, Honey Buns, Swiss Cake Rolls, Nutty Buddy, Fudge Rounds, Cosmic Brownies and last but certainly not least, Zebra Cakes. The candles are regularly priced for $25. I can't wait to bring these home to my wife and make her go through all of them. They even have a pumpkin pie scent.

Little Debbie candles are a great way to enjoy them without actually eating a bunch of them.

Which one would you buy? They even have the Christmas Tree Cakes for sale. I guess the candle business is getting ahead of the holiday season.