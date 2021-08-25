As we end the month of August, the Hudson Valley is once again experiencing 90 degree temperatures for the week, But while the heat is expected to last through late week, some are already looking ahead to fall. Some of the long-range forecasts for the next few months say the warm weather could stick around the Hudson Valley for a while. But could we also the increased chance for more tropical storms, such as Henri, which doused the area Sunday and Monday. A big factor could be La Niña.

AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lingering well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer. But could the east coast be susceptible to more tropical weather, due to another La Niña?

La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. La Niñas also can lead to very active hurricane seasons in the Atlantic, such as 2020, which saw a record number of storms. But while the states on the Gulf of Mexico felt the brunt of last year's hurricanes, experts at AccuWeather say this year could see bring more tropical weather moving up, and even making landfall on the East coast. Meteorologists say that an increased number of cold fronts could help pull the storms up the Atlantic.

AccuWeather goes on to say that the first of the colder weather should arrive by late October to early November, which is around normal for the Hudson Valley. But while a La Niña could lead to more hurricanes, it can also bring an ealry season snow storm or two to the Northeast. Time will only tell. Sometimes these extended forecast miss the mark, but they can also be accurate. Earlier this year, meteorologists called for a stormy summer with above average temperatures across the area, and it's safe to say that's indeed what we've experienced.

