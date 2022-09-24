Ever Have a Bud Light ‘Lime-a-Rita’? You Could Receive Cash in New Settlement

A class-action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch could be settled soon and you might be eligible for part of it.

Back in 2018 before the slim can, alcohol filed seltzer craze started (White Claw) there was a canned drink that some say started it all. The "Lime-a-Rita", disturbed by Anheuser-Busch was one of the first canned drinks that offered adults the chance to enjoy a margarita-type drink in a can.

Once the drinks hit store shelves many drinkers became quick fans, but some wondered if the brewers of the drinks were misleading when advertising the drink. Some of the ads that were used to promote the drinks mislead some by allegedly saying that they contained tequila or wine.

The misleading advertising led to a class-action lawsuit that was recently filed in Missouri. According to the settlements website, the lawsuit alleges that Anheuser-Busch advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine when they do not. Anheuser-Busch has denied any wrongdoing but has announced that they have settled the lawsuit.

The court where the lawsuit was filed has yet to decide whether to approve the settlement or not but anyone interested in seeing if they are eligible to receive money can start a claim now online here. A hearing will be held in early December to determine whether the settlement should be approved or not according to the settlements website.

Which Rita's Are Included in the Settlement?

Any Rita's brand Margarita, Spritz, Fizz Product, or any variety pack that was purchased in the U.S. between January 1, 2018, through July 19th, 2022. Products that were purchased after 7/19/22 are excluded from the settlement.

Am I Eligible for Money?

If you purchased any of the Rita products mentioned above within the outlined dates you can receive a partial refund of up to $9.75 without proof of purchase. If you are the type of person that holds on to receipts and you have one or more that proves you purchased Rita's, you could be entitled to as much as $21.75. The refunded amount will depend on what you purchased. The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 16, 2022.

