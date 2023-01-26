It’s All My Fault That Fireball Whiskey Is Being Sued

I'm not sure if I'm happy about this or if I should be embarrassed.

Earlier this week we told you about the company that makes Fireball was being sued in court for allegedly misleading consumers with the mini bottles of the popular acholic beverage that are being sold at gas stations in the Hudson Valley.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Northern District of Illinois on January 7th and the person suing claims, that because the labels of Fireball at gas stations don't make it clear that the product isn't the same as Fireball Whiskey they could purchase at liquor stores.

If you look at the labels of Fireball sold at gas stations they say it's cinnamon with whiskey flavoring, as compared to the real stuff which says it's cinnamon whiskey. The lawsuit claims the misleading labels are intentionally misleading consumers.

Fireball Lawsuit Might be My Fault

After reading the lawsuit, it looks like the person who filed it used an article I wrote back in 2021 that asked, "Since When Can Hudson Valley Gas Stations Sell Fireball?" as the basis of the lawsuit. OMG! I', not sure if I should be happy about this or not. I'm one of those people that HATES when dumb lawsuits are filed but I do know that the fireball sold at gas stations confused me when I first saw them on sale.

Is being part of this lawsuit a good thing or a bad thing? Have I just become part of something I despise? What do you guys think? If the person who filed the lawsuit wins, the company that makes Fireball, Sazerac Company, Inc., would be responsible for paying money to anyone who purchased mini bottles of the Fireball at gas stations.

