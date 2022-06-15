Liar ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Arrested For Hate Crime in Newburgh, NY
A man who claimed to be an "off-duty trooper" was charged with a hate crime against a Newburgh pastor.
On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a video that was posted by Pastor RD McLymore, a Newburgh pastor. He says a man in a red truck called him a racial slur because the pastor allowed a car to go in front of him.
"Off-Duty" New York State Police Trooper Screams Racist Slurs At Newburgh, New York Pastor
The man in the truck is heard on the video identifying himself as an "off-duty trooper." In the video, he screams out multiple racial slurs at the pastor and screams "you will never be white."
A New York State Police spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the man in the video is not a police officer.
The Newburgh pastor is a police officer in Orange County. The incident happened on June 11 in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant near Broadway and Fullerton Avenue in Newburgh.
Racist Incident At Newburgh Chinses Restaurant Under Investigation
The pastor says a man in a red truck screamed racist slurs because he allowed a car to go in front of him on Broadway. McLymore also accused the man of threatening him with a knife.
"He pulled out a knife and threatened us. Then he went to Broadway Liquor and did the same thing to a Spanish couple. This is the world we live in," McLymore wrote in the video he shared.
On Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident that occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:
“Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore, a local pastor and law enforcement officer, released footage of a man harassing and threatening him. The footage is disturbing, as are reports that the man who harassed Pastor McLymore has repeatedly targeted other people of color in the area. We are working with local law enforcement to get more information about this and other incidents. We can and must do more to combat racism and support Black and Brown communities in the Hudson Valley.”
Officials also said they spoke with New York State Police and the man in the truck is not an "off-duty (New York State Police) trooper" as he claimed to be. As stated above, New York State Police also confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the man in the video is not a trooper.
Town of Newburgh, New York Man Arrested
On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police identified the man in the truck as William Ryan, 60, of the Town of Newburgh. Ryan was charged on Tuesday with menacing as a Hate Crime in the second degree, a Class e Felony.
Police allege Ryan menaced an African American City of Newburgh resident with a knife and shouted a derogatory ethnic slur at the man.
"There is no place for hate in our community. Mr. Ryan will be held accountable for his criminal actions and deplorable speech," City of Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci stated. "His racist threats were not only harmful to the victim in this case, but echoes deep within our City.”
Video of the incident, provided to Hudson Valley Post by Rep. Maloney, that's been deemed racist can be seen by CLICKING HERE. Warning: the video contains racial slurs and curse words that many will find offensive.