LEGOLAND Will Surprise Guests With Gifts This Summer

During your next visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen, you could receive a surprise gift.

Imagine visiting LEGOLAND and walking away with a free annual pass, LEGO set or a free VIP hotel stay? The Hudson Valley theme park announced this week that they will be handing out these and other gifts to unsuspecting guests to celebrate LEGO's 90th anniversary.

A massive, 20-foot-tall birthday cake made entirely of LEGO bricks was recently built outside the gates of the Goshen Theme park. Made from more than 180,000 bricks, the cake has been made to mark nine decades of the world's most famous building block. Last week workers were seen hoisting giant numbers on top of the 90th birthday cake while guests snapped photos of the impressive model building.

All children who visit LEGOLAND New York this summer will receive a limited-edition lanyard as they enter the park on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Each week, 90 of those lanyards will contain a card that grants them a special prize that can be anything from snacks to expensive LEGO sets and vacation stays.

According to LEGOLAND New York, prizes include popcorn and candy buckets, Minifigures, LEGO sets valued at more than $200, park tickets, annual passes, VIP experiences and even all-inclusive VIP LEGOLAND Hotel stays.

Even if your child doesn't win a prize, there will be special hands-on experience called Play YOUR Way that everyone in the park can enjoy to celebrate the LEGO birthday milestone. Children can experience several hands-on activities throughout the park including quizzes to help them discover their own LEGO style.

The LEGO birthday celebration continues at the Goshen theme park through August 19.

