Led Zeppelin’s Brilliant Debut Album

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of Week, we'll feature the amazing debut album from Led Zeppelin.

Led Zeppelin 1 was recorded between September and October in 1968 and released on January 12, 1969. Jimmy Page produced the album. Zeppelin 1 showed the group's fusion of blues and rock, and their take on the emerging hard rock sound.

It was immediately a commercial success in both the UK and the U.S., reaching the top 10 on album charts in both countries, as well as several others.

Jimmy Page was reluctant to release singles, so they released one, Good Times, Bad Times. However, due to exposure on rock radio stations, and growth in popularity of the band, many of the album's songs have become classic rock radio staples.

Tracklisting:

Good Times Bad Times Babe I'm Gonna Leave You You Shook Me Dazed and Confused Your Time is Gonna Come Black Mountain Side I Can't Quit You Baby How Many More Times

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week

.