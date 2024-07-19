Back in October of 2022, news broke of a shocking murder that took place in the town of Wallkill. In the time since then, the investigation itself has taken a variety of twists and turns and it was discovered that the murder itself was actually a "murder for hire".

Over the last year, we have followed the case closely and have covered it extensively. This brings us to present day where the Orange County District Attorney's Office has released new information in the case.

Murder for Hire Summary

Over the last year, we have followed this particular case closely and have provided various updates into the investigation. You may read some of the coverage by clicking on the links provided below.

The most recent press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office extensively details what investigators had discovered up to now. It was alleged in court that 25-year old Enoch Lowe of Wallkill had hired Damante T. Stansberry, age 24, of Middletown, to kill his neighbor 53-year old Jeffrey Harris, whom he had "long-standing animosity".

Prosecutors in the trial argued that Lowe promised Stansberry $15,000 to commit the murder and acted as a lookout, informing Stansberry as to when the victim was alone, outside, and vulnerable to being attacked leading to the murder on October 30, 2022.

On March 30, 2023, Stansberry pled guilty while in court to the crimes of Murder in the Second Degree in connection with the death of the man. Stansberry is awaiting sentencing. Lowe was arrested later in October of 2023 and charged with the crimes of Murder in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Second Degree.

Suspect Sentenced In "Murder for Hire" Case

This brings us to present day, where yesterday July 18, 2024, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Enoch Lowe had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole, for his role in the murder for hire plot.

Orange County Court convicted Lowe of all charges against him, including Murder in the First Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Conspiracy in the Second Degree. The court also imposed a sentence of one and one third (1 and 1/3) to four (4) year in prison on the Tampering with Physical Evidence charge and ordered both sentences to be served consecutively.

Following the conviction and announcement D.A Hoovler stated...

The only sentence appropriate in this case is the one imposed, which ensures this violent offender will never again be able to hurt anyone in our community.

Hoovler would then also go on to offer condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Harris and wishes that the outcome "renders a degree of closure". Hoovler would conclude his statements by thanking the Wallkill police department and the prosecutors who worked tirelessly throughout the investigation.

