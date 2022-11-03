‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown

Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man.

The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.

Photos and videos of the scene showed police officers, state troopers and investigators gathered behind police tape, processing the crime scene. Orange County's mobile command unit was dispatched to the area. That vehicle is usually only reserved for the most serious situations.

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

On Tuesday night, Town of Wallkill police arrested Damante Troy Stansberry in connection with the murder. Detective Dane Wakefield says that an investigation lead to police believing that the 23-year-old from the City of Middletown stabbed Harristo death.

Wakefield has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. The case is still ongoing and the Town of Wallkill Police Department continues to work with state police, the FBI and several Orange County agencies to uncover the events of October 30.

The defendant has been remanded to Orange County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on Monday, November 7.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest