Yesterday the City of Port Jervis Police and the Town of Deerpark Police released a joint statement with information concerning events that happened the night before involving a motorcyclist and high speed chase.

Details of High Speed Chase

The incident took place late Wednesday night on August 7, 2024. At approximately 9:50pm, a Town of Deerpark Police Officer operating a patrol vehicle made the attempt to stop a motorcyclist that was traveling southbound on U.S Route 209 near the city line of Port Jervis.

According to the press release from the Port Jervis Police Department via their official Facebook page, the motorcyclist increased speed and rapidly accelerated away from the pursuing officer. As the chase entered the Port Jervis city limits, the Deerpark officer radioed the incident in while continuing the attempt to catch up to the motorcyclist.

Shortly after, a City of Port Jervis officer patrolling the area around Kingston Avenue identified the motorcyclist and like the Deerpark officer, began the attempt to stop the motorcyclist. From Kingston Avenue the chase continued onto East Main Street where the motorcyclist sped through a steady red signal light.

After the motorcyclist sped through the light the Port Jervis Patrol Supervisor gave orders for the responding units to "disengage". The motorcyclist then continued traveling down East Main Street towards the intersection with Orange Street. It was this moment that the situation escalated in terms of severity.

Collision at the Intersection

The motorcyclist continuing towards the intersection at high rate of speed was confronted with another red signal light but showed no signs of slowing down. At this same time, an SUV with a green signal light attempted to make a left hand turn from Orange Street onto East Main.

The motorcyclist then collided with the SUV with the resulting impact sending the motorcyclist airbourne. The motorcyclist then struck a light post located on the median of the roadway which according to the press release left the motorcyclist with "blunt trauma injuries". The operator in the SUV was not harmed in the collision.

Police Officers arrived on the scene and began administering emergency medical care and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Soon after, Port Jervis EMS arrived on the scene to transport the motorcyclist to Bon Secours Community Hospital. The injuries sustained were severe leading to the motorcyclist being pronounced as deceased.

Following the incident and in accordance with New York State and internal department protocols, authorities from the New York State Police, the New York State Attorney General's Office, the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office were all notified of what transpired. This has lead to each agency responding and conducting their own independent respective investigations.

The press release concluded with a statement that additional information will be released by agencies, however the release of that information will be at the agencies discretion. Anyone with information on this incident or if any witnesses saw the incident, they may contact New York State Police Troop F Greenville BCI Station at 845-856-6440.

