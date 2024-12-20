5 Last-Minute Hudson Valley Gifts For Everyone on Your List

If you've waited until the last minute to check everyone off of your Christmas shopping list, we've got some great local suggestions you can pick up today.

By now it's too late to guarantee that your online purchase will arrive in time to appear under the tree on Christmas morning. Luckily, there are some great Hudson Valley businesses that have one-of-a-kind gifts that anyone on your list would love to receive.

Five Great Hudson Valley Made Gifts

While picking up a gift certificate to a favorite restaurant or business is a great idea for someone who lives locally, it's not going to do much good for your Aunt Edna visiting from Ohio. That's why we've compiled a list of five great physical gifts that you can only find in the Hudson Valley.

These gifts are great because they're not just useful on their own, but also have a connection to the Hudson Valley. So, whenever someone on your list uses it they'll think of you.

Crown Maple Syrup Crown Maple Syrup loading...

Crown Maple Syrup

Crown Maple has been producing syrup from their 800-acre maple farm in Dover Plains since 2010. Not only does this local business have an incredible maple, they also have some delicious infused syrups including applewood smoked maple syrup, cinnamon maple syrup and, my favorite, Madagascar vanilla maple syrup.

This decadent syrup elevates any pancake or waffle, and is also amazingly great in cocktails or drizzled on ice cream. You can find it in most local specialty shops or make arrangements to pick up your gifts at the sugar house.

Plan Bee Farm Brewery Plan Bee Farm Brewery loading...

Local Beer and Spirits

For the drinker on your list, there is a long list of incredible local breweries and distilleries that are only available in the Hudson Valley. The more well-stocked distributors will point you to unique beers from breweries like Equilibrium, Plan Bee, King's Court and Industrial Arts made in small batches and not widely available.

The same goes for some smaller distilleries in the region that are making award-winning bourbons, gins and other spirits available in most local liquor stores.

Harney & Sons Harney & Sons loading...

Harney and Sons Tea

The family-run company has been making gourmet tea for over four decades. Harney & Sons has a welcoming tasting bar and lounge in Millerton where you can find 250 varieties of tea. The shop offers gift packages including samplers and beautiful boxes filled with a selection of locally-made teas.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Chocolates

The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible chocolate makers. Alps Sweet Shop in Beacon and Fishkill, Commodore Chocolatier in Newburgh and Krause's Chocolate with several Hudson Valley locations all make many of their confections from scratch.

There's also Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck where you can pick up a gift basket featuring favorite treats from the shop's famous local owners, Paul Rudd and Jeffery Dean Morgan.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Unique Hudson Valley Ornament

A great way to personalize a gift for the holidays is to include a unique local ornament. Pete's Hot Dogs in Newburgh offers a different ornament every holiday season. This year, the design includes a carton of chocolate milk, which is the preferred beverage to pair with the legendary Newburgh hot dog.

Of course, an ornament of Eggbert, the talking holiday egg or his friend Egg Claire is also a great Hudson Valley present. Devitt's Nursery in New Windsor design new ornaments each year. For 2024, Eggbert and Egg Claire are both showing off their vacationware.

Scroll below for even more great gifts that you can only get in the Hudson Valley.

Local Hudson Valley Businesses With the Best Merch If there's one thing we love, it's our local businesses! Did you know a ton of them have awesome merch? Here are some of our favorites: Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers