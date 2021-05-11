Warning: Recalled Smoke Alarms Could Fail to Alert You to a Fire

Please be sure to check your smoke detectors at home.

One of the bigger companies that make smoke and carbon monoxide alarms have announced a major recall of their detectors and are warning that affected alarms may fail to alert in the event of a fire.

Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms that were sold at various stores, both in store, and through online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020, are being recalled. The models that are being recalled include,

Smoke Alarms

Model numbers 2040-DSR, 2050-DS10, 2060-ASR, 2070-VDSR, 2070-VASR

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Model numbers 2070-VASCR, 2070-VDSCR

If you find that you have one of the recalled alarms, Kidde TruSense has made a step-by-step process to follow, to submit your information to notify the company that you have a malfunctioning alarm. You can access the recall information here and possibly receive a refund or replacement alarm.

One Hudson Valley fire district, the Arlington Firefighters Association reminded everyone that this is a great time to not only check to see if your alarms are affected by the recall, it's also a perfect time to check and test your alarms anyways. They posted on Facebook, "They can only save your life if they are functioning properly, with sufficient battery charge, and within their 10 year service life!"

Remember if you haven't replaced your smoke alarms in the last ten years, you should do it as soon as possible! It's also a good idea to change the batteries in each alarm at least once every year if your specific alarm requires batteries that are replaceable.

