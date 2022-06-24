Large Reward Offered After Brutal Accident on I-87 in Westchester, NY

A large reward is now being offered after a hit and run accident on I-87 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

In early June, New York State Police out of Tarrytown asked the public for help after what they called a "serious injury crash" on I-87 where a passenger car struck a motorcycle on the New York State Thruway and then fled the scene.

Motorcycle Driver Seriously Injured in Crash on New York State Thruway in Westchester County

On Saturday, June 4 around 9:40 p.m., New York State Police in Westchester County responded to the crash which occurred on I-87 southbound in the town of Greenburgh. Arriving officers were told a motorcycle driver was stopped on the right shoulder of the exit 7A off-ramp when a dark-colored sedan struck the motorcycle.

This crash caused the unnamed motorcycle driver to be ejected and land on the New York State Thruway. The driver of the dark-colored sedan fled the scene, police say.

New York State Police Ask For Help After Car Flees Accident on New York State Thruway in Town of Greenburgh

Two drivers stopped and helped pull the motorcyclist to safety and began to render first aid on the side of the Thruway, according to New York State Police.

The motorcycle operator was transported to a nearby hospital with severe leg injuries, police say.

Large Reward Offered After Hit & Run Accident on I-87 in Westchester County, NY

On Thursday, New York State Police announced New York State Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible for seriously injuring the motorcyclist.

Police also confirmed the motorcyclist was hit while parked on the shoulder of I-87 southbound, at mile marker 10.7, in the town of Greenburgh.

"Any information, however insignificant it may seem, could help. State Police are urging the public to please call the NYS Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-313-TIPS (8477), or Senior Investigator Hoeverman at SP Hawthorne at 914-742-6391," New York State Police stated.

