Lane Closures Planned for I-84 This Week in Hudson Valley

Lane closures on I-84 are expected to snarl traffic in the Hudson Valley this week.

Now that summer is in full swing, road construction projects have ramped up all over the region. No matter where you're traveling to, it's become a necessity to check the map apps before you leave to make sure you don't wind up sitting in traffic all day long.

On a recent trip through Dutchess and Orange counties last weekend, I encountered a surprise backup on Route 9D near Dutchess Stadium. Traffic was jammed up for a mile, with cars barely moving. After making it through this construction zone I would up sitting in the usual Newburgh/Beacon Bridge traffic mess and then hit two more backups before even making it through Montgomery.

While these traffic delays can pop up at a moment's notice, we've got plenty of warning about what's expected to be a major headache this week. Anyone who has plans to travel on I-84 through Dutchess County should plan ahead to avoid getting stuck in some serious traffic.

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists that two lanes will be completely shut down on Wednesday, June 29 between 10am and 2pm. Motorists should expect roadwork to close one eastbound and one westbound lane on I-84 between exit 46 (Route 9) and Exit 44 (Route 52) in Fishkill. The temporary road closure will most certainly create a bottleneck in the area that could cause significant delays for anyone attempting to travel through Dutchess County.

According to the DOT, the Wednesday lane closures are necessary to accommodate construction work being done to a bridge in the area.