Lake George Campground Named Top K9 Campsite in The US

The dog days of summer are here and its time for the dogs to get their turn at a vacation.

Dyrt Names NY Campground Best for Dogs in 2023

Did you know a quick drive out of the Hudson Valley and upstate to Lake George can bring you to the top rated campsite for dogs in the US?

There's a website called Dyrt that ranks all the best places to camp and glamp in America. They shared that, with help of AI, they collected data on "campgrounds where campers like to bring four-legged friends" Then, they went ahead and "subjectively ranked them" based of the reviews, photos and dog amenities that were offered at the campsite.

At the end of the day, Lake George RV Park in Lake George, New York (duh) was named #1 on Dyrt's Top 9 for K-9s: The Best U.S. Campgrounds for Camping with Dog list.

Lake George RV Park, Facebook Lake George RV Park, Facebook loading...

The Dogs are Barking For Lake George RV Park

So what makes Lake George RV Park the best campsite for K9s in the US? Dyrt writes:

There’s a pristine two-acre dog park — with shaded seating for humans — and a dog-wash station that allows pups to cool off and freshen up after a day of outdoor activities. Your furry friends will be able to romp and roam freely in securely fenced spaces, allowing them to exercise, and make new friends, all without worrying their owners.

Charlie's Bark Park at Lake George RV Park also has a turf area with a spray fountain, has 2 different sections for large dogs (30+lbs) and small dogs, as well as walking paths and agility events. In July of 2022, Lake George RV Park wrote on Facebook:

We strive to provide a clean and safe environment for all who visit and stay with us including our four-legged friends!

You can take a look at the park below from back in 2015:

A review grabbed from Dyrts community member Matt said: “The whole family will love, including pets. I can't do justice to the dog park, it has to be the best dog park in USA.”

Another added "This is a must visit park if you have dogs. Dog park is a 10 & like the entire park, it is immaculately kept.”

So many PAWSitive reviews! No wonder it was named the best in the US. Have you stayed at Lake George RV Park? Did you visit Charlie's Bark Park?

Stays at Lake George RV Park range anywhere from $109-$195.

While we're on the topic, check out some of the most popular dog parks across the Hudson Valley below:

