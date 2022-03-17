March is the month for sleep awareness, ironic because March is the month that makes us loose an hour of sleep and the month that COVID precautions started to shut the universe down. So with the time change, and still trying to figure out how to catch up on sleep, what do you do?

What simple things can we all do to attempt to help us get a great nights sleep?

Here are 5 things that will help us all get a better night sleep:

Closeup of white pillow on the bed in the bedroom penkanya loading...

The health of your bedroom really does affect the health of your sleep. When was the last time you washed and changed your sheets? Your pillowcases? How clean is your room? Vacuuming, and dusting, along with a floor full of clothes, won't help you get a good night's sleep.

What is the best temperature for you to sleep at?

crumpled bed on sunrise sun lights Vera_Petrunina loading...

While the best temperature for you to sleep at will vary from person to person, a few degrees cooler than the rest of the house is actually better to send your body off into la, la, land.

Do you need to sleep in complete and utter quiet? Or should you learn to sleep in noise?

Karl Weatherly Karl Weatherly loading...

Complete quiet can sometimes be louder than simple background noise. If you have trouble sleeping, like I do, have you tried a white noise machine? Listening to a pre-recorded meditation? A boring book on audio? What is the 'thing' that tells your brain that it is time to go to sleep?

How dark is your bedroom?

dv1794020 Digital Vision. loading...

Maybe it is a light source that is keeping you from sleeping? Is there a street lamp that is always shining through your window? Maybe you can't get your alarm clock to a less-bright setting? I have switched to black-out curtains and even using one of those face mask things to help block out all of the light, for me, these two things have helped greatly.

Lastly, maybe it is your bed that is keeping you from sleeping?

Eric Amaral with Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Eric Amaral with Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty loading...

When was the last time you got a new bed? Even the sleep experts recommend getting a new mattress every 8 years. There is new versions of bed and sleep tech that is coming out practically every day, maybe that could help? Best of luck to you! I feel your sleep agony.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 03/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.