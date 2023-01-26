Wednesday January 25th was quite the scary day in the Hudson Valley with two critical situations happening on opposite sides of the Mid-Hudson bridge.

Just before 11am on Wednesday, a community alert came out from the Dutchess County Sheriff's department warning local residents of an active police situation on Pleasant View Road in Poughkeepsie.

Around the same time, a similar situation was occurring in Kingston involving the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Armed Stand-Off on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office Deputy, in an effort to execute a court ordered eviction of an Ulster County man on Wednesday January 25th, encountered a scary situation at the Wiltwyck Gardens location on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

The individual who was set to be evicted was not prepared to immediately vacate the space, requiring additional time to pack his belongings, which was granted by the deputy.

The report from the Ulster County Sheriff's Department indicates that 'while the deputy waited for the male to collect his belongings, the male retrieved a handgun from another room and walked into a bathroom. The male threatened to shoot himself and refused to exit the bathroom while ignoring the deputy's orders to drop the gun.'

A stand-off between the male and deputy ensued.

Additional Law Enforcement Assistance Requested for 30 Minute Stand-Off in Kingston

Additional members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, as well as officers from the City of Kingston, Town of Ulster and New York State Police reported to the scene, where a 30-minute stand-off took place, shutting down Albany Avenue.

The Roof-Mounted Lightbar of a Police Car mputsylo loading...

Responding officers were successful in negotiating with the 59-year-old, who surrendered and exited the apartment without incident, and was subsequently arrested.

It was reported that the handgun that was recovered during the stand-off was found to be stolen, and two additional firearms, as well as ammunition were found in the apartment, and then removed.

An investigation continues with regard to all firearms found in the Kingston apartment.

One Felony and Three Misdemeanor Charges After Kingston, NY Stand-Off

The 59-year-old, whose identity has not yet been released, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, all misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket for an appearance at the City of Kingston Court.

Following arrest and processing, the male was transported to Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment, and subsequently turned over to hospital staff.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.