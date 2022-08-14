Extended! Kingston Revealed Still Wants Your Best Unique Artwork

Are you an artist and want to be able to share you work with the world? Or at least the Hudson Valley, NY? There is an opportunity for you to do just that, but first you need to submit it.

There is going to be an exhibit, starting in October of 2022, that will be held at the City Hall in Kingston, NY. Interested in sharing your work? There is a theme, as well as a submission deadline (that was just recently extended). How can you get more info?

What is the theme of this exhibit taking place in the Kingston, NY?

The theme of the exhibit is "Kingston Revealed." According to the Office of the Mayor for the City of Kingston, the works should celebrate(s) and visually represents the significant contributions made by African Americans, Indigenous Peoples, Latinos, LGBTQ, and/or women to the City of Kingston throughout history.

Where can you submit your art for Kingston Revealed and what is the deadline to do so?

To submit your art for the exhibit, you can fill out the online application, or you can submit the following info, to Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs, 420 Broadway, Kingston, NY, 12401.

An image of art of piece

A bio about yourself, including your contact information, email, phone, etc

Plus, a short essay or note describing how your work fits in the theme of Kingston Revealed.

What is the new submission deadline, and when will the exhibit take place?

The new submission deadline for these art pieces is September 1, 2022 at 4:30 pm. The exhibit will take place at the Kingston City Hall, Ground Floor Gallery, October through December of 2022. Best of luck.

