New Meat Market Coming to Poughkeepsie

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Kingston Meat Market will take over spot of another long-standing meat wholesaler.

It seems like we're seeing a lot of new buisinesses popping up all over the city of Poughkeepsie and the surrounding areas. When one business closes, another opens. In this case, its the same type of business moving into the vacated spot.

Google Maps
La Poblana Meat Market had been at 424 Main Street in Poughkeepsie for many years, as far back as I can remember. We aren't sure when the business closed, but a the business listing on Google states that it is temporarily closed. The popular meat market/grocery store had 5 star Google reviews from satisfied customers, one even noting that they had been shopping there for over 16 years, noting the great prices and friendly service.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives
Kingston Meat Market Coming Soon

New bright signage now appears at 424 Main Street for Kingston Meat Market. We tried to get more information on the business but couldn't get any further details on when exactly the opening will be happening, but meat lovers in the area can expect an opening soon according to the digital sign out front.

In the meantime, while we wait for the official opening of Kingston Meat Market, those in the Poughkeepsie area will have to check out other area butcher shops. Check out the Top 10 Butchers near Poughkeepsie courtesy of Yelp here.

