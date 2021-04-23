A Hudson Valley resident made quite the impression in his Major League Baseball debut.

Kingston High School graduate Zack Short made his major league debut on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old played shortstop and batted 8th for the Detriot Tigers. Short went 0-1 with 2 walks. The Tigers lost 3-2 to Pittsburgh.

Jason Beck of MLB.Com said Short made a big impression in his debut. Short impressed with his play at shortstop and his plate discipline.

“When the spring got here, our scouts were telling me, ‘You’re going to like this kid. You’re going to like the way he plays. He’s a baseball player,’” Detriot Tiger manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s sort of a baseball rat, and you can see that very quickly. He will wear out coaches with work. He will always be at the right place at the right time. He’s got a bigger swing than his physical body. I mean, he swings big, and he’s got some pop in his bat.

Short was drafted in the 17th-round of the 2016 draft out of Sacred Heart College in Connecticut by the Chicago Cubs. He was added to the Cubs 40-man roster in November 2019. He was traded to the Tigers for Cameron Maybin in August 2020. Short had an impressive spring training with Detriot going 5-for-19 with one home run and three doubles.

