10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested.

The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her son to get a tattoo, though she allegedly thought she was giving him permission to get a temporary one instead. The child paid a visit to his school nurse to receive ointment to treat the tattoo, and the nurse called the police after seeing his name tattooed in block letters on the inside of his forearm. Thomas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the police department's Facebook page, and released on an appearance ticket.

"No little child should get tattooed," Thomas told the Times, claiming that the situation was a misunderstanding.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith, is apparently unlicensed, and was therefore charged with dealing unlawfully with a child. The New York Department of Health's website states, "It is violation of Section 260.21 of New York State Penal Law to tattoo minors under the age of 18, regardless of parental consent. Contact local law enforcement for more information." Smith could face up to a year in prison for the charge, or up to three years probation.

"It's the worst mistake I've made in my life," Smith said. "At the time, I thought if you got your parents' permission, you could get a tattoo."

According to the Times' report, the 10-year-old wanted the tattoo because one of his teachers has one on the same spot on their arm.

"[Smith] should have said no," the child remarked.