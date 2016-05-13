The worst rock tattoos come in all shapes and sizes, with not even the most respected musicians spared. For those who have eternally committed awful ink onto their bodies, we 'salute' you and offer our readers the 40 Worst Rock Tattoos of All Time in the gallery below.

From disastrous back pieces to monstrous murals to pitiful portraits and other remorseful regrets, these works of art are among the worst rock tattoos the Internet can offer. If we could provide these poor souls with the highest caliber of laser treatment, the Loudwire Tattoo Removal Clinic would certainly be christened for all ink victims. Unfortunately, we haven't broken ground on any such medical center, so all we can do is offer preventative action by exposing the public to these irreversible abominations.

For the sake of your dermatological welfare and overall entertainment, we present you with 40 pieces of ink worthy of the distinction 'Worst Rock Tattoos of All Time' in the gallery below. Enjoy and godspeed!

40 Worst Rock Tattoos of All Time

